Chelsea are set to lock horns with Newcastle United in their round nine fixture of the Premier League season

Ahead of the clash, the coach of the side, Enzo Maresca, has criticised captain Reece James for his leadership qualities

The Italian manager's words have sparked significant conversations among fans of the West London outfit

Things seem far from ideal at Chelsea, especially after Enzo Maresca’s recent remarks about Reece James.

In a recent interview, the Chelsea coach openly questioned his captain’s leadership abilities, expressing concerns while speaking to the press.

The Italian manager stated that James lacks the qualities of a true leader and needs to make significant strides to reach the standard expected at Chelsea.

Reece James looks on inside the tunnel prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on October 20, 2024. Image: Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

As reported by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Maresca said:

“When you don’t have a proper leader, you need to build that. I think we don’t have a proper leader.

“Reece James is on the way, but he is not there yet, so he needs to make an effort in that area. He knows that.”

These comments from the Chelsea manager have sparked mixed reactions among fans. While some feel it’s unfair to question the captain’s qualities, others believe a change in captaincy might be necessary, subtly supporting Maresca’s perspective.

Reactions to Maresca's criticism of James

@MOE__BOY, who found the criticism unfair, commented:

“He’s just coming back from injury; give him time to regain full confidence.”

@_realghost_, responding to Maresca's words, remarked:

“Leaders are not made; leaders are born.”

@JuanHeart2016, supporting Maresca’s view, stated:

“I love his honesty. James must buckle up as captain.”

@AsphaltDao added:

“I’m not a Chelsea fan, but I love Reece. The man has absolute quality. I hope his injury woes are over and that the Blues stay in good form.”

@cableanalyst also wrote:

“James needs to bring out his best in every area during this period. We need him to motivate the team and help everyone give their all.”

So far, there has been no response from James or his camp. However, it remains to be seen how the dynamic between the two will unfold in the coming months.

Chelsea urged to sign Osimhen

In an earlier report, Legit.ng noted that a former Premier League icon has called on Chelsea to make a move for Victor Osimhen.

With the winter transfer window on the horizon, Osimhen's future at Napoli remains a hot topic as the star striker draws interest from clubs across and beyond Europe’s football scene.

