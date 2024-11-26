Victor Osimhen’s price tag could be a stumbling block for Galatasaray in their bid to sign the Nigerian striker permanently

Turkish coach Yilmaz Vural believes Galatasaray will struggle to afford Osimhen due to his hefty price tag

Osimhen has become a fan favourite at Galatasaray after netting eight goals in all competitions for the club

Victor Osimhen is loving life in Turkey as the Nigerian forward has instantly hit the ground running since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September.

The 25-year-old forward, rated as one of the world’s deadliest strikers, has justified his hype on the pitch for the Turkish giants with his impressive performances in all competitions.

Turkish manager Yilmaz Vural believes Victor Osimhen's price tag will be too expensive for Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

According to Transfer Markt, Osimhen's stats have shown why all top clubs in Europe are desperate to sign him after netting eight goals and creating four assists in just 10 games for Galatasaray.

Osimhen also has a 130m euro release clause at Napoli, while there are also rumours of a break clause, external in his loan at Galatasaray which would allow him to move on in January, per BBC.

The forward’s hefty price tag has since been a source of concern for followers of Galatasaray although teams like Chelsea and Manchester United are still interested in signing him.

Why Galatasaray cannot afford Osimhen

Meanwhile, Turkish coach Yilmaz Vural believes Galatasaray should forget about signing Osimhen permanently as his price tag is too much a price to pay for just one striker, Brila reports.

“Victor Osimhen is a magnificent footballer. He can pass people with his dribble, he has incredible control over aerial balls. He is a real centre forward and his technical and physical characteristics are very good..

“However, 75 million Euros is really too much. Our big teams like Galatasaray should acquire names like Barış Alper Yılmaz and Kerem Aktürkoğlu from the lower leagues.”

Galatasaray have indicated interest in keeping Osimhen when his loan deal expires next summer and is considering other options like taking a loan to finance the deal for the striker.

Chelsea receives surprise Osimhen transfer message

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Galatasaray player has provided Chelsea with a compelling reason to pursue Osimhen, with an unexpected message.

Ümit Karan, spoke about a standout aspect of Osimhen's personality and leadership qualities, a reason he believes Osimhen will thrive with any top club.

