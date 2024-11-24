The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 2-1 to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo

Nigeria had sealed qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations but failed to finish unbeaten

A Former Nigerian international has explained what went wrong with the Nigerian players in the loss

A former Super Eagles star has slammed the national team players and questioned their commitment after the defeat to Rwanda.

Nigeria wrapped up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign with a humiliating defeat to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Super Eagles players before their embarrassing 2-1 loss to Rwanda in Uyo. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

The Augustine Eguavoen-led side finished top of Group D regardless, with Benin Republic joining them as group runners-up after drawing Libya in Tripoli.

Obafemi slams Super Eagles players

Former Obafemi Abiodun has shared his thoughts on the players' performance during the defeat to the Amavubi in Uyo.

He questioned why they play differently for their clubs in Europe but take their foot off the gas when wearing the green jersey of the national team.

“We expected so much from these guys based on their performances with their clubs,” he told Brila FM. “But when they come to Nigeria, they do what they cannot in their teams. It’s a very big concern.

“They must be competitive. I don’t understand why they are selecting games.”

The defeat put the Eagles in a bad momentum before the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the next international break in March 2025, where they will face the same country.

The loss leaves a bad taste in the mouth of Nigerians, who have applauded Eguavoen for the first four games and called for him to vacate his position.

Nigerian journalist Johnson Opeisa disagreed with the former 1996 Olympic gold medallist's assessment of the players.

“The Super Eagles coordinator came out to say that the players are owed allowances and give their all to the team, and should be celebrated instead of criticised,” he told Legit.ng.

“Many factors are against the players on international duty, and a similar level of performance shouldn't be expected. They give their all, maybe not enough, but they put in effort.”

Rohr explains Nigeria's loss to Rwanda

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr explained Nigeria's loss to Rwanda, claiming he had great knowledge of the team during his time as their manager for about five years.

The Franco-German manager, whose Benin Republic side also qualified, claims it is typical of Nigeria to be complacent when there is nothing on the line to play for.

Source: Legit.ng