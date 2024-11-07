Galatasaray are impressed by striker Victor Osimhen's performance early into his season-long loan move

The Turkish champions are reportedly preparing an offer of a permanent transfer to present to Napoli

Napoli have also reportedly prepared an answer to Galatasaray's offer after their proposed offer leaked

Napoli and Galatasaray could spit in each other’s faces whenever they meet to discuss the Turkish’s intention to sign Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer.

Osimhen joined the Turkish club to escape from exile after Napoli froze him out of the squad following failed proposed moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli on the deadline day.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Mauro Icardi after scoring his first goal for Galatasaray. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

The Lions are impressed by the Super Eagles star’s performance after just eight games into his year-long loan move and have decided to pursue a permanent move.

According to Fanatik, Gala believes an offer of €50 million, including variables, will be enough to convince Napoli to sell and have devised a strategy to raise the funds.

Napoli sends firm warning to Galatasaray

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is a reputable tough negotiator who only shifts grounds if his demands are met and many times demands more when they are met.

This led to the collapse of Osimhen's proposed move to Saudi club Al-Ahli in the summer when Napoli demanded an extra €5mil after an initial agreement.

As noted by Turkiye Today, the Neapolitans have fired a warning to the Super Lig champions that their demands for the permanent transfer of the player are non-negotiable.

The Italians dropped the release clause to €75mil when the Nigerian left the club on loan. His initial value was €130mil, displaying their magnanimity already, and they won't accept anything lower.

“If Galatasaray does not pay the net fee of $82 million, they will not be able to keep Victor Osimhen,” says Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year will not be short of suitors, with Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea still monitoring his situation.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club have begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

Fenerbahce to frustrate Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce will enter the race for Osimhen in an attempt to frustrate their rivals Galatasaray's plans of signing him permanently.

The Jose Mourinho-led side reportedly know that the Nigerian will not play for another Turkish club but intend to ensure that the champions do not fulfil their ambition of signing him.

