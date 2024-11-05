Victor Osimhen has recently been linked with a permanent transfer to Galatasaray following his impressive form

Swirling reports have detailed that the Istanbul outfit is willing to pay a fee in the region of €5 million for the Nigerian forward

Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, has recently addressed the growing talks linking the club to the permanent signing of Osimhen

Talks about Victor Osimhen's future have surged back into the spotlight, especially with the winter transfer window fast approaching.

The star forward, who dominated summer headlines with links to multiple clubs both in and outside Europe, ultimately chose to join Galatasaray after various potential moves fell through.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the fans after the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has quickly adapted to life at the Istanbul club, contributing to eight goals in as many appearances for the Yellow and Reds, according to data from Fotmob.

His impressive performances have sparked renewed interest in the possibility of a permanent transfer to the Istanbul side.

Amid these swirling rumours, Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, has now provided an update on Osimhen’s potential signing.

Galatasaray president provides update on signing Osimhen

In an interview captured by Haber Aktuel, the president of the Turkish club expressed his admiration for Osimhen and discussed the possibility of signing the forward permanently.

"Galatasaray Football Team is enjoying a successful season, and Victor Osimhen is our player this year, delivering strong performances,” he stated.

"We have time to consider the future structure of Galatasaray, and we will take that into account later. As the Board of Directors, our goal is to please the Galatasaray community, and we are focused on achieving success."

"Galatasaray is on the path to success, and we will evaluate our position accordingly. It would be premature to discuss these matters today. Osimhen is a very important player, and we are thrilled to have him representing Turkey."

Osimhen himself has subtly indicated his interest in remaining with the Istanbul club. As the transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen what will happen with the Nigerian forward's immediate future.

Source: Legit.ng