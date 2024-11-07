Victor Osimhen’s future has been a hot topic since the summer of 2023 when he won Napoli the Scudetto

He is still a Napoli player, as he joined Galatasaray on loan, but may have played his last game for the Italians

The Super Eagles star has fired a strong warning to the club ahead of a decision over where his future lies

Victor Osimhen is leaving nothing to chance as he has fired a strong warning to the clubs involved in the decision-making over his future ahead of the next transfer window.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms after the Neapolitans dragged his future across the summer and eventually botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen training under Antonio Conte during his final days at Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, but the discussions around his future are not over, as he will never play for Napoli again and will be on the move again by the summer.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

The striker reportedly has a break clause in his contract that could allow him to leave Turkiye in January, with Gala already expressing interest in signing him permanently.

According to Pianeta Milan, Aurelio De Laurentiis will be willing to break a rule by selling Osimhen to rivals AC Milan in exchange for Rafael Leao if Khvicha Kvarastkhelia leaves.

This report brings back Osimhen's stern warning to Napoli before he joined Galatasaray, saying he would only decide his future and that he would not allow anyone to do it for him.

“I decide on my future, I don’t want others to decide,” he said, as quoted by Score Nigeria. “I feel happy when I remember how the Galatasaray fans welcomed me. I couldn’t be happier in a better place than here. My aim is to finish this year here.”

This was not the first time Napoli tried such a thing; they negotiated a swap deal with Chelsea in exchange for Romelu Lukaku in the summer, which Osimhen rebuffed.

AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed the club's interest in the summer, but the Neapolitans were unwilling to sanction a loan due to rivalry.

Fenerbahce to frustrate Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce will enter the race for Osimhen in an attempt to frustrate their rivals Galatasaray's plans of signing him permanently.

The Jose Mourinho-led side reportedly know that the Nigerian will not play for another Turkish club but intend to ensure that the champions do not fulfil their ambition of signing him.

