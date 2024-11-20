The Super Eagles surprise loss to Rwanda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has sparked outrage

Nigeria fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Amavubi at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium despite being favourites

The Super Eagles topped Group D with 11 points despite the defeat as they sealed their spot in the competition

Nigerian football legend Victor Ikpeba has voiced his disappointment following the Super Eagles’ surprise loss to Rwanda in Uyo during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen’s team suffered their first defeat in the AFCON qualifying series after goals from Aimable Mutinzi and Imanishimwe Nshuti sealed a historic 2-1 victory for Rwanda.

Victor Ikpeba has called for underperforming Super Eagles to be punished after Nigeria's surprise loss to Rwanda. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles/X

Source: Twitter

According to the Punch, Nigeria had already qualified for AFCON 2025 in Morocco, finishing top of the group with 11 points, three points ahead of second-placed Benin Republic.

Eguavoen had chosen to rest some of Nigeria’s top players for the encounter, making seven changes to the team that picked a point against the Cheetahs in their previous game.

The fringe team led by Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface and Sevilla’s Kelechi Iheanacho however failed to perform on the night, drawing criticism from fans and former players.

Ikpeba calls for action against players

Meanwhile, Ikpeba has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to take action and impose stricter accountability measures on underperforming Super Eagles players, emphasizing the need for commitment and discipline, per Complete Sports.

“This was a chance for the other players in the squad to show whether they are good enough to be part of the national team. Unfortunately, they failed to turn up, they didn’t do well for themselves and the fans.

“There is therefore a need for new players to be called up so as to create more competition in the team.”

Boniface, Iheanacho, and a few Super Eagles players have been heavily castigated by fans for their poor outing in the game, echoing the thoughts of the former Nigeria winger.

Eguavoen aims dig at strikers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles interim head coach Eguavoen has opened up on the team's defeat to Rwanda in Uyo, explaining why the team couldn't get a win in front of the home fans.

After the defeat, a visibly sad Eguavoen turned up at the post-match conference with captain William Troost-Ekong and explained what cost the team at home.

Source: Legit.ng