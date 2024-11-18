Galatasaray Coach Buruk Drops Huge Hint on Victor Osimhen’s Next Club

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has impressed early into his season-long loan at Galatasaray

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on loan after Napoli froze him out of their Serie A squad

Okan Buruk, the Turkish champions’ manager, has opened up on the details of his loan move

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has shed light on Victor Osimhen's loan move and his future at the Turkish champions when his loan spell expires in the summer.

Osimhen's future was a hot topic throughout the summer but failed to land any top move after Napoli frustrated Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli, and Chelsea could not agree on personal terms.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Mauro Icardi's jersey after the striker suffered an ACL injury. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

He took advantage of the Turkish league, still open after the European deadline, to secure the loan move to Istanbul, where he became a fan favourite in two months.

According to Football London, a break clause was inserted into the loan deal, allowing him to leave in January if some selected clubs pay the fee.

Buruk drops Osimhen's future hint

Galatasaray boss Buruk has opened up on the details of Osimhen’s loan and his future if he eventually decides to leave the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in the summer.

“From the beginning, he expressed his willingness to stay. Although there’s a release clause in his contract, the key decision lies with the player, and Osimhen has reiterated his desire to stay with us. That clause holds little significance if he wishes to stay,” Buruk told HT Spor.

He confirmed there was a release clause even though the Turkish champions denied it in the past and stated that it is a €75 million fee and Gala will attempt to pay if Osimhen wants to stay.

“If the player wants to stay, Galatasaray will do whatever it takes to keep him, even if it means pushing the limits financially. While an immediate transfer seems unlikely, a move could happen at the end of the season,” he said.

“Osimhen will not play for any team other than Galatasaray in Turkey,” he concluded.

Galatasaray have improved their offer to Napoli as they aim to wrap up a historic permanent move for the Nigerian forward.

Ex Trabzonspor star warns Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that a former Trabzonspor star warned Galatasaray to go easy with love, showered on Osimhen, and start preparing for life without the Nigerian.

Erman Ozgur applauded the Napoli star’s performance and personality and claimed that it could be difficult for the Lions fans to love another player like him.

