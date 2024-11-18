Kelechi Iheanacho has identified his playing position as the reason for his struggles with the Super Eagles

The Sevilla forward has come under fire recently for his under-par performances for the national team

Iheanacho was substituted at halftime in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin by coach Eguavoen

Kelechi Iheanacho has disclosed that his playing position in the Super Eagles is part of the reason he has struggled in the national team set-up recently.

The Sevilla forward has been reduced to a bench player following his underwhelming performances for the Nigerian senior team and was even substituted at halftime in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin.

Kelechi Iheanacho has managed just 15 goals in 56 appearances for the Super Eagles since making his debut in 2015. Photo by MB Media

According to Soccernet, Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen was berated by fans after calling up the 28-year-old forward for Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

The angry fans claimed some better forwards should have gotten the invite to the national team ahead of the Sevilla striker who has failed to find his feet since moving to Spain this summer.

Iheanacho blames playing position for struggles

Meanwhile, Iheanacho has explained he would love to play the number 10 role in the Super Eagles rather than being deployed as a striker by the national team coaches, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

The former Leicester City forward believes he is being deployed incorrectly in the national team as he identifies his preferred position for the Super Eagles.

"For me personally, in the national team I would like to be a number 10, obviously a proper number 10, so it depends on the formation any manager is playing, you have to adapt to it as a football player.

"I'm a proper number 10 in the national team, that's my best position in the national team. In the club, it's different, I'm a number 9 but sometimes I play number 10."

Iheanacho is currently one of Nigeria’s longest-serving members of the Super Eagles after making his debut in 2015.

Rwanda coach ready to stop Super Eagles

