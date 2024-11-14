The Super Eagles will seek to seal qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when they tackle Benin

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has invited a star-studded squad for the crucial game against Gernot Rohr’s Cheetahs

The Super Eagles need just a point to book their spot in Morocco while Benin must win to keep their hopes alive

The Super Eagles have finalized preparations for their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin set to take place on Thursday, November 14 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Ivory Coast.

Interim coach of the Nigeria team, Augustine Eguavoen has invited a star-studded 23-man squad for the game against the Cheetahs including CAF Player of the Year favourite Ademola Lookman.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are expected to lead the Super Eagles' attack against Benin Republic. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

According to the Daily Post, Eguavoen has vowed the Super Eagles will go all out for a win, although he admitted the Cheetahs will be a hard nut to crack.

Nigeria, which is at the top of Group D with 10 points from four games played, only needs a draw against Gernot Rohr’s team to secure its qualification for the 2025 AFCON set to take place in Morocco.

Here, Legit.ng takes a look at three key players who will play a vital role for the Super Eagles in the tie against Benin.

3 Super Eagles stars to watch out for

1. Stanley Nwabali

The Chippa United player has been very reliable between Nigeria's goalposts. The goalkeeper’s presence has provided a sense of peace that has not been seen since the likes of Vincent Enyeama.

If the outfield players do not show up on game day, Nwabali has demonstrated his ability to produce great and important saves that will put the Super Eagles in contention. He also has a good rapport with the backline.

2. Ademola Lookman

Lookman has emerged as a key player for the Super Eagles during the last 12 months.

The Atalanta player has performed admirably for both club and country over the last year, and it is no surprise that he has been nominated for CAF Player of the Year, Soccernet reports.

Lookman poses a significant attacking threat for Nigeria on the left side of the attack, and he's perfected the skill of thriving in the smallest of settings.

The 27-year-old attacker has always come through when the chips are down, and coach Eguavoen will be hoping that he can maintain his great performances once more.

3. Victor Osimhen

The Galatasaray striker has been Nigeria's most consistent striker in recent years and has risen to become Nigeria's third-highest goalscorer, trailing only Rashidi Yekini and Segun Odegbami.

The last time Nigeria played Benin, Osimhen scored the third goal to seal the victory.

This time, he is in top form, having scored six goals in his last five Galatasaray games and it's almost certain the 25-year-old forward will find the back of the net against Benin.

Eguavoen showers Rohr with love

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr is still loved by the Nigerians ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic.

Super Eagles interim head coach Eguavoen was full of praises for the Franco-German boss, who was the former boss of the Nigerian national team.

