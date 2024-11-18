William Troost-Ekong is not thinking about hanging his boots from the national team any time soon despite speculations

The veteran centre-back made his debut in 2015 under coach Sunday Oliseh and has been a mainstay in the team ever since

Ekong has set his sights on playing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Nigeria

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has flatly denied rumours of retirement from the national team, assuring fans of his ongoing dedication to the national team.

The 31-year-old defender, is one of Nigeria's more experienced players, prompting speculation about his potential retirement.

William Troost-Ekong has made 75 caps for the Super Eagles since making his debut under Sunday Oliseh in 2015. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong, known for his leadership and resilience, disclosed he is far from finishing with the national team ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations final qualifier game versus Rwanda.

Ekong not thinking about retirement

Troost-Ekong is aiming to keep playing for Nigeria until the 2026 FIFA World Cup and does not plan on quitting the national team before then.

“I am 31 now, and I think I am playing my best football in recent years. It will not be my decision; it will be up to the coaches. Once I feel I am no longer an asset to the team, I will have that discussion. Ekong told Afrik-Foot.

“But I still have some targets in sight—that will be the AFCON in 2025 and the World Cup in 2026. We’ll see what happens afterwards.”

Ekong was voted the Most Valuable Player at the 2023 AFCON after he led the Super Eagles to claim a silver medal at the competition, scoring three goals including Nigeria’s only goal in the final.

Ekong’s history with the Super Eagles

Troost-Ekong made his debut for the Super Eagles in a game in Kaduna against Chad in June 2015 under former coach Sunday Oliseh and has never looked back, Soccernet reports.

The 31-year-old defender, who featured at the 2018 World Cup with the Super Eagles, has since joined an elite group of players who have made over 75 appearances for the national team.

Only Alex Iwobi has played more games in the current Super Eagles squad than the former Watford and Udinese defender for Nigeria.

Ekong slams Alex Iwobi’s critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Troost-Ekong has come in the defence of national teammate Alexander Iwobi, who has been criticised and bullied.

Iwobi was one of the team's current dual nationals, having switched his international allegiance to play for Nigeria in 2015 after representing England at youth levels.

Nigerians have been critical of the Arsenal academy graduate, putting him in a box of high expectations because he is related to the legendary Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng