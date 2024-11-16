Galatasaray are determined to sign Victor Osimhen permanently after impressing early in his loan move

The Turkish champions face a difficult negotiator in Napoli who are unwilling to accept a lower fee

Osimhen has interest from other clubs who would be willing to meet the demands of the Italian Serie A club

Galatasaray have reportedly shifted grounds in their pursuit for the permanent signing of Victor Osimhen as Napoli remains defiant on their financial demands.

Osimhen has started brightly since moving to Turkey on a season-long loan contributing to 12 goals in his first nine games, including a brace in his last two games.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after the 3-2 win over Samsunspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

According to Turkish outlet Sozcu, his performances have prompted Galatasaray to start making plans for his permanent signing and have prepared an offer of €50 million.

Napoli will not accept any offer less than his release side of €75 million after it was reduced in his extended contract before he made the move to Istanbul.

Galatasaray improve offer to Napoli

The Turkish champions are unwilling to take no for an answer despite Napoli’s insistence on receiving the full worth of the player who will not return to their club.

According to Fanatik, Gala have upped their offer to around €66mil paid in three instalments, with add-ons potentially taking it to the €75 million release clause.

The publication added that Napoli have not said yes to this offer but have also not outrightly rejected it, indicating that there could be a breakthrough in the negotiations.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club have begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

Napoli send message to Galatasaray

Legit.ng also reported that Napoli sent a firm message to Galatasaray amid a proposed €50 million offer for their loan star Victor Osimhen to make his move permanent.

The Italian club met with the Turkish champions in Istanbul where they made it clear it's the release clause or nothing as other clubs are interested and could afford it.

