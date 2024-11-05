Victor Osimhen remains the main subject of the transfer speculations as his future remains uncertain

Napoli boss Giovanni Manna is set for showdown negotiations with Galatasaray officials over the Nigerian international

Several other clubs are interested in the former Lille of France striker, who has a clause of €75m etched in his contract

Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, is billed to arrive in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss Victor Osimhen's possible transfer.

The Nigerian international has been sensational since moving to Turkish club Galatasaray on loan during the summer.

Osimhen has scored four goals in five Super Lig games for the Yellow-Reds, but his future remains uncertain ahead of the January transfer window.

Napoli director Giovanni Manna is set for showdown negotiations with Galatasaray over Victor Osimhen. Photo: Hollandse Hoogte.

GOAL reports that Galatasaray secured a loan deal for the 25-year-old and agreed to pay him a salary of €6m-per-season (£5m/$6.6m).

He joins on a season-long loan, but the club can renew the contract until June 30, 2027.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are making efforts to sign the Nigerian international on a permanent deal but will not pay more than €50million, Punch reports.

Osimhen's contract has a €75m release clause, but according to Turkish media Sozcu, Gala can not afford to offer as much to sign the Napoli loanee.

According to the latest reports, both clubs are now on the negotiation table, with the player's future uncertain.

A report from Turkey claims Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has been invited to Istanbul by Galatasaray.

He will be in Istanbul on Thursday, November 7, as the club intensify efforts to complete the signing.

Meanwhile, several other clubs have continued to monitor the player's situation, as he remains on the radar of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Galatasaray president sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, recently held a private meeting with Osimhen and teammate Davinson Sanchez.

During the meeting, the president urged both players to stay at the club until the end of the season, suggesting they could celebrate a potential league title together.

Osimhen himself has hinted at staying with Galatasaray, expressing his intent to remain until the season's end.

