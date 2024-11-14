The Republic of Benin hosted the Super Eagles in match round five of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Victor Osimhen again found the back of the net with a gorgeous header in the second half of the encounter

The goal by the Galatasaray forward was his second against Gernot Rohr’s Benin side in as many matches

Victor Osimhen stole the spotlight once again with a brilliant goal in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Republic of Benin.

The Galatasaray forward, coming off a brace for his Istanbul club, reminded home fans of his impressive talent as he scored a stunning header to bring Nigeria level in the encounter.

The 25-year-old, having missed a big chance in the first half, made amends with a perfectly timed header that sailed effortlessly past the goalkeeper.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a header in Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Benin. Image: @beINSPORTS_TR.

Despite Benin’s tight defensive setup, Osimhen rose to meet a well-placed cross from Moses Simon, securing Nigeria’s top spot in the group and further solidifying their already-confirmed qualification.

Osimhen’s brilliant goal has since sparked reactions from Nigerian fans, who praised his performance.

Fans’ reaction to Osimhen’s goal

@Gcity_Media applauded the forward’s effort, noting:

“Look at him alone in the midst of all those defenders and still getting the ball.”

@Trey_Daniel1 also praised Osimhen, commenting:

“Brilliant header.”

@taiwo1989 reacted to the goal, posting:

“Beautiful goal from Agba baller.”

@Firmino544 admired Osimhen’s commitment, sharing:

“I love the way Osimhen is playing for Nigeria. The man plays like his life depends on it 🔥🔥.”

@ijobacarter, captivated by the forward’s off-the-ball movement, remarked:

“Just look at his movement.”

The match ultimately ended in a draw, though the Super Eagles had already secured their qualification for the tournament in Morocco.

Rohr makes changes to Benin squad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has compiled a special squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualification clash against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician included three Nigerians in his squad for the match against the Super Eagles. The septuagenarian is eyeing the possibility of qualifying Benin for their first AFCON since 2019. Benin is set to face the Super Eagles in Abidjan on November 14.

