The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers

The match is scheduled at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, the adopted home of Benin Republic

Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has sent a heartwarming message to ex-coach Gernot Rohr

Gernot Rohr is still loved by the Nigerians ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic, but they will do their job.

Benin will host Nigeria at their adopted home of Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, for match day five of AFCON 2025 qualifiers Group D.

Augustine Eguavoen with former Super Eagles coaches Gernot Rohr and Jose Peseiro at a symposium in Ivory Coast. Photo from @coacheguavoen.

Nigeria lead the group with 10 points and need a point from the match to secure their qualification to the tournament in Morocco, while Benin in second with six points need every point they can get.

Austin Eguavoen adores Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen, speaking to NFF TV ahead of the match, was full of praises for the Franco-German boss, who was the former boss of the Nigerian national team.

“We worked with Gernot Rohr for so many years. He was our head coach, and he’s a very good one, no doubt. He knows us in and out,” he said.

“He’s part of us, but we know him inside out as well, we know what he’s capable of.”

As noted by Sports Brief, Rohr is the longest-serving head coach of the Nigerian national team, and his tenure ran from August 2016 to December 2021, with 64 games.

However Eguavoen is clear that his team are in Ivory Coast to do their job and achieve their objectives.

“He knows Nigeria is a country you don’t toil with. We respect them, and we’ll play with the mindset that we come into games with, and that’s to win, but it’s easier said than done,” he said.

“We’ll fight for every ball, fight for every point, and that’s what we want to do tomorrow. In respect to that, Benin is not a pushover, but we will work hard to make sure we achieve our objective.”

The match is scheduled for 8 PM Nigerian time. The Eagles will return to the country tomorrow morning to prepare for the final group match against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Rohr unsure of Benin's chances

Legit.ng reported that Rohr doubts Benin's chances of winning against Nigeria despite beating the three-time African champions 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June.

The German head coach admitted it will be challenging to replicate that feat as the Eagles have most of their top players back now, compared to when they lost in June.

