The Republic of Benin are poised to lock horns with Nigeria in the next round of Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

The Super Eagles team sealed a commanding victory against the Cheetahs in the reverse fixture of the qualification clash

Coach of the Republic of Benin, Gernot Rohr, has made changes to his recently published squad list for the tie

Gernot Rohr is pulling out all the stops, hoping his Benin Republic side can achieve a better outcome against Nigeria in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Franco-German tactician, who led the Cheetahs to their first-ever victory over the Super Eagles in June, recently saw his side fall 3-0 in their last encounter with Nigeria.

With the upcoming fixture shaping up to be a winner-takes-all battle for qualification, the septuagenarian coach has announced a revamped squad, introducing significant changes for the clash with the Super Eagles.

The Benin Republic FA published the squad list on social media, featuring several new additions, including a recall for Remo Stars’ goalkeeper, Serge Obassa, and defender, David Kiki, who plays for Steaua Bucharest in Romania.

However, the most talked-about aspect of Rohr’s squad announcement is the inclusion of several players with Nigerian heritage.

Rohr includes Nigerian players in Benin squad

The German tactician has opted to include three Nigeria-eligible players in his Benin Republic squad.

Coach Rohr has brought in defender Mohammed Tijani, midfielder Junior Olaitan, and forward Tosin Aiyegun to bolster the team’s lineup.

The Benin Republic manager also handed maiden call-ups to Lokomotiv Leipzig star, Ryan Adigo, and former Bordeaux player, Lenny Pirringuel.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, the Republic of Benin is set to host Nigeria on November 14, before concluding their qualification campaign with an away match against Libya on November 18.

