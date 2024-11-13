Could Antonio Conte Be Regretting Romeku Lukaku’s Choice Over Victor Osimhen?

Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku have been in impressive scoring form for their respective clubs this season

The Nigerian international, who moved to Galatasaray during the summer, is becoming a fan favourite in Turkey

Lukaku started the season on a brilliant note as well, but the Belgian failed to impress in the big matches

Napoli fans are beginning to criticise Belgian star Romelu Lukaku as questions are raised on whether Victor Osimhen would have been more suitable for the squad.

Despite leading the Partenopei to the 2022/2023 Serie A title with 26 league goals, Nigerian international Osimhen was left out of the squad upon Antonio Conte's arrival during the summer.

The Italian manager affirmed that the Super Eagles striker is no longer part of the club’s plans and will not be reintegrated into the first team.

Victor Osimhen is already outscoring Romelu Lukaku this season. Photo: ANP.

Osimhen had requested to leave Naples, but suitors saw the release clause of €130million as outrageous.

The Italian giants also failed to entertain Chelsea's cash-plus swap offer for the striker, which would have seen Romelu Lukaku move elsewhere.

Soccernet reports that the English Premier League club proposed Lukaku and Casadei plus a €30m cash fee to Napoli to lure the striker to Stamford Bridge.

Napoli rejected the offer but handed the Belgian international a three-year contract for a reported fee of £30 million ($39.47 million).

Osimhen, on the other hand, was snapped up on a season-long loan by Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray.

Romelu Lukaku stats vs Victor Osimhen stats

Both strikers have been sensational for their respective clubs during the 2024/2025 season.

Osimhen has already scored 8 goals in 9 matches for the RAMS Park outfit, including 6 in 6 Turkish Super Lig matches.

The 25-year-old is gradually becoming a favourite in Turkey as he continues to net important goals.

Lukaku has scored four goals in 11 matches for Napoli in all competitions this season.

He had a fine start to life at Napoli as the Belgian notched a goal and two assists in his side's 3-1 win over Como.

Conte regretting Lukaku decision?

But the 31-year-old was unanimously rated as one of the worst Napoli players, raising questions about whether in-form Victor Osimhen could have been a more suitable addition to Antonio Conte’s side, Football Italia reports.

Lukaku has struggled in big games for the Partenopei as he disappointed against teams like Juventus, Atalanta and Inter.

With Osimhen's strength, speed and heading skills, he seemed perfect for Conte’s style of play, especially in fixtures like the one against Inter.

Although Napoli are top of the table with 26 points from 12 matches, they are only a point ahead of Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen warned Napoli after a report emerged that the Italian club had begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

As they tried last summer, the former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna was reportedly spotted in Turkey last week amid the Turkish's proposed move for their player.

