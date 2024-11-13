Victor Osimhen could be playing in the English Premier League next year as Newcastle United are making enquiries about the striker

The Magpies have reached out to Napoli officials to discuss the potential transfer of the on-loan Galatasaray star

Chelsea and Arsenal are also desperate to land the Nigerian international whose price tag has been reduced to €75million

English Premier League club Newcastle United have contacted Italian side Napoli to discuss the potential transfer of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international is wanted in England, with Chelsea and Arsenal also jostling to land his signature in the January transfer window.

It was gathered that Osimhen, who has continued to get the goals since his move to Galatasaray, is the subject of interest from Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have contacted Napoli regarding Victor Osimhen. Photo: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Further reports claim the Magpies have reached out to Napoli authorities to discuss the availability of the 25-year-old.

Napoli have lowered the player's price tag from €130million to €75million as they continue to explore ways to offload the forward, Arsenal Core reports.

Chelsea negotiations for Osimhen collapses

After turning down a mega-money offer from the Saudi Pro League, Osimhen had set his sights on moving to Stamford Bridge club Chelsea.

However, negotiations between Napoli officials and the Blues' representatives collapsed in the final hours of the transfer window.

The Nigerian has not let that weigh him down as he joins Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.

He has already notched in eight goals in nine matches for the RAMS Park outfit in all competitions.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal will not cough up €75 million to sign the former Lille of France striker, but he remains a target for the North London club.

As a result, Newcastle United must scour the market for a striker, with Osimhen emerging as a target, Hard Tackle reports.

The Magpies have contacted Napoli to enquire about the Nigerian international’s availability.

Galatasaray looking to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Galatasaray are exploring every possible option to ensure they secure Victor Osimhen on a permanent contract at Rams Park.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul outfit from Napoli following a summer saga filled with a flurry of botched transfer moves, is currently linked with a permanent move to the club.

Swirling reports have detailed that a permanent transfer for Osimhen is expected to cost a fee in the region of €80 million—a fee that appears a bit over the top for Galatasaray to afford at the moment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng