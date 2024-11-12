Galatasaray are seeking financial aid to keep Nigerian star striker Victor Osimhen beyond this season

Osimhen's stellar form since he joined the Yellow-Reds on loan from Napoli has sparked a transfer battle

The Nigerian forward has scored eight goals in nine appearances since joining Galatasaray in September

Galatasaray and Victor Osimhen seems like a match made in heaven and the Turkish club are desperate to tie the Nigerian forward to a long-term contract at the club.

The 25-year-old forward, who joined the Yellow-Reds in September on loan after falling out with parent club Napoli, has instantly become a fan favourite at RAMS Park.

Osimhen has become a pivotal member of Galatasaray’s squad under three months at the club after making a total of 12 goal contributions in just nine appearances for the Super Lig leaders, Transfer Markt reports.

The Nigerian forward netted a brace in back-to-back games for the Turkish giants against Tottenham in the Europa League and Samsunspor to take his total goal tally to eight goals.

Galatasaray fans have urged the club’s hierarchy to sign Osimhen permanently when his loan deal expires following the forward’s instant impact at the Turkish club.

Galatasaray approaches Chinese bank for loan

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are feeling the pressure to keep Osimhen beyond this season and have reportedly approached a Chinese financial institution for support in securing the signature of the Super Eagles’ striker, per Soccernet.

The Turkish giants do not appear to have enough money to match Napoli's asking price for Osimhen, so they are searching for alternatives to extend the 25-year-old's stay in Turkey.

Osimhen’s current market value is €75m and Napoli are unwilling to let the Nigerian forward leave for anything less, forcing Galatasaray to look for alternate means to raise funds to sign the Nigerian striker.

Comparing Osimhen and Lukaku’s stats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen and Lukaku have started strongly and have their teams at the top of the table with the Belgian currently enduring a rough patch while the Nigerian has been firing on all cylinders.

Lukaku has played 11 games for Napoli, including one in the Coppa Italia and has four goals and five assists, the bulk of which came in his first five games.

He has been on a dry spell of five games in the league, bar a goal against AC Milan two weeks ago, and concerns have emerged from the fans about his performances.

