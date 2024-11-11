Victor Osimhen is currently dropping impressive performances in his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray

The Super Eagles forward joined the Turkish champions after Napoli excluded him from their season squad

Napoli are open to letting him go permanently, and the Istanbul-based club are the first to show keen interest

One thing is sure: Victor Osimhen will not continue at Napoli, but his next destination is still being determined as major stakeholders hold their first meeting to decide his future.

Osimhen's relationship with Napoli broke down after the club botched two moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli last summer.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after his first goal against Samsunspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League club Chelsea were in negotiations with the striker until the final moments of the transfer window but could not reach an agreement over personal terms.

Galatasaray was his escape route from the abyss after his moves collapsed, and he was excluded from the squad, leaving him on the brink of not playing until the January window.

Napoli meet Galatasaray over Osimhen

The former Lille striker has started brightly at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in nine games across the league and Europa League.

According to Fanatik, the Lions have resolved to pursue a permanent move for the Nigerian and are working towards submitting an offer of €50 million, including variables.

Napoli are unlikely to accept below his €75mil release clause but Daily Mail claimed the two clubs met in Istanbul on Thursday during the Europa League win over Tottenham.

The details of the meeting was not revealed, but it was disclosed that it was about the future of the loan star, who other clubs, including Chelsea, are monitoring.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna was reportedly spotted in Turkey last week amid the Turkish's proposed move for their player.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club had begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

Why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray

Legit.ng analysed why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray permanently despite the Turkish club preparing an offer of €50 million to tempt Napoli into selling him.

The club's board and fans have fallen in love with the former LOSC striker, but his ambition and the required financial package are beyond the Istanbul-based club.

