Victor Osimhen is enjoying his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray after joining from Italian Serie A club Napoli

The Turkish champions have made the move to sign the Super Eagles star permanently after impressing early

A former Turkish Super Lig player has warned the champions they could find it difficult after the Nigerian leaves

A former Besiktas forward has warned Galatasaray to be careful and prepare for life after Victor Osimhen, with the forward’s future still unclear at the club.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move after falling out with Napoli over failed transfers, and he was frozen out of the team and faced exile till January.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after their 3-2 win over Samsunspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

His time at the Turkish champions has started brightly, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in nine games in all competitions, prompting the club to consider a permanent move.

Ex Trabzonspor star warns Galatasaray

Osimhen has become a fan favourite at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi because of his performances for the club and the energy with which he relates with the fans.

There's a famous saying that "never fall in love with a loan player", and in lieu of that, former Trabzonspor star Erman Özgür has warned the club to be careful of life after the Nigerian.

"From the moment you were able to get Osimhen, you became the favourite for the UEFA Cup. With or without Icardi, that doesn't change the fact,” he told Sky Sports Turkiye.

“After Osimhen leaves, Galatasaray fans will not be happy with another centre forward performance. I have never seen anything like it.

“The guy has no ego either. He flies through the game! He both enjoys it and is very ambitious. He strurequired financial packageclub's board and fansggles, he is smart... As long as nothing happens to him, Galatasaray's target should be the European Cup.”

According to Fanatik, the Turkish champions have expressed strong interest in signing the Nigerian and are moving closer to the financial package requested by Napoli.

Why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray

Legit.ng analysed why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray permanently despite the Turkish club preparing an offer of €50 million to tempt Napoli into selling him.

The board and fans of the club have fallen in love with the former LOSC striker, but his ambition and the financial package required are beyond the Istanbul-based club.

