Chelsea and Napoli Open Talks for Osimhen and Lukaku Swap Deal, Set Conditions
- Chelsea and Napoli have opened talks over a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen
- Belgian striker Lukaku is keen on a reunion with former head coach Antonio Conte at Napoli
- The Nigerian forward prioritises leaving Naples this summer after four seasons in the Serie A
Chelsea and Napoli have reportedly opened negotiations over a potential swap deal involving strikers Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen, with both players seeking exits from their respective clubs.
Osimhen is poised to leave Estadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer, despite having a contract till 2026, but has a gentleman's agreement to leave.
Lukaku’s second signing was a bad one between him and Chelsea, and after two seasons of loans at the former club Inter Milan and AS Roma, the Blues want to get rid of the player.
Chelsea and Napoli discuss swap deal
According to The Athletic, the two clubs have held discussions over a deal that will see the players switch clubs after initially rejecting the idea early in the summer.
The deal will involve a permanent sale of the Belgian, while the London club will sign the Nigerian on a season-long loan with an option to buy, with his £113 million release clause deemed too expensive.
Antonio Conte is keen to reunite with former striker Lukaku, and as reported by DiMarzio, the Belgian has agreed to personal terms with the Neapolitans for a three-year contract.
Conte and Lukaku previously worked together at Inter Milan, winning the Serie A title in 2021 before returning to Chelsea for a second spell for £97.5mil.
The Blues considered Osimhen earlier in the summer but deemed the total cost of the transfer and his wages beyond their budget as they aim to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.
Enzo Maresca is keen to add a proven goalscorer to his team, with Armando Broja expected to leave and young recruit Marc Guiu possibly leaving on loan.
Why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen
Legit.ng reported why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen despite reaching an agreement with the Nigerian over personal terms on a five-year contract worth €14 million per year.
The French club held talks with Napoli and were willing to include Kang-In Lee in the deal, but manager Luis Enrique was not convinced about the striker.
