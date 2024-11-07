The Super Eagles of Nigeria were subjected to a harrowing experience upon their arrival at Al-Abraq Airport for their AFCON qualification fixture against Libya

Members of the Nigerian team contingent, who were left stranded at the airport for a period spanning 20 hours, eventually considered forfeiting the fixture

Ahead of the upcoming round of international fixtures, the team coordinator of the Super Eagles, Patrick Pascal, has sent a fresh message assuring fans of the players' well-being after the Libya incident

The distressing experience faced by the Nigerian team upon their arrival at Al Abraq Airport in Libya has resurfaced in discussions ahead of the next round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

To recap, the Nigerian contingent was effectively held in a subtle hostage situation, left unattended upon arrival in Libya for their qualifier’s return leg.

Players and staff were confined to the lounge of what could best be described as an underused airport — an incident that eventually drew strong condemnation and a subsequent penalty from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) directed at the Libyan federation.

However, ahead of the final qualification rounds, Super Eagles team coordinator Patrick Pascal has reassured Nigerians that the players have moved past the ordeal and are fully focused on securing their AFCON qualification ticket.

Super Eagles staff provides updates on players

In an interview with the media outlet, Brila.net, the Super Eagles team coordinator shared that the players are in excellent physical and mental shape, with the Libyan airport incident firmly behind them.

“What happened in Libya last month won’t affect the players, as we received justice with CAF awarding Nigeria the maximum three points,” he said.

“The players would have felt differently had they not received the full support of both the NFF and the Nigerian government.

“The federation and the Nigerian government stood by the team, and that support made a significant difference.”

The Super Eagles will begin the final round of qualification fixtures with an away match against the Republic of Benin, followed by a concluding home game against Rwanda’s Amavubi.

