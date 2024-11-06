The Super Eagles of Nigeria have all but secured their spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, slated for Morocco

The Nigerian team, led by coach Augustine Eguavoen, currently requires a point from the final available six to seal a spot at the showpiece

Former Juventus midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, has set a new target for the Nigerian team in the aftermath of their AFCON qualification

The 50-year-old, who recently shared his insights on the Nigerian team, outlined a crucial objective that the players and coaching staff must focus on.

Oliseh emphasised the importance of the Super Eagles securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, building on their success in qualifying for the AFCON in Morocco.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a team photo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking as captured by Complete Sports, the former Super Eagles captain underscored the urgency for Nigeria to make it to the World Cup, warning that failing to qualify for two consecutive tournaments would be a looming disaster.

Oliseh sets a target for Super Eagles

The former Super Eagles coach, shared his thoughts:

"Africa could be represented by as many as 10 countries at the next World Cup. We're at risk of not being one of them, and it will be a disaster if Nigeria does not qualify," Oliseh stated.

"I was at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for six weeks, working with the FIFA study group, and it was painful that Nigeria wasn't there."

So far, Nigeria has not had the dream World Cup qualification campaign they had hoped for.

According to data from Fotmob, the Super Eagles currently sit fifth in their group standings, having failed to secure any victories in their opening four fixtures.

Coach Eguavoen and the current squad will be hoping to carry over their impressive form from the AFCON qualifiers into the World Cup qualification series when it resumes in March 2025.

Frustrated midfielder punches opponent

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Kelechi Nwakali punched an opponent during Barnsley’s reserve fixture against Birmingham City U21.

The Nigerian midfielder, who was recently relegated to the team’s reserve, was sent off after punching an opponent during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Birmingham.

Nwakali has so far struggled to adapt to life at the League One club and could be on the move in the summer window.

