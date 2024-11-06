The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with both the Republic of Benin and Rwanda in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification series

Ahead of the final round of qualification fixtures, concerns had emerged regarding the fitness of Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian team, however, has been handed a crucial boost as the marquee striker was spotted in training ahead of his club's UEFA Europa League clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a timely boost ahead of their upcoming final rounds of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

The Nigerian team, led by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, needs one point from the final available six to confirm their spot in next year’s showpiece in Morocco.

However, ahead of the upcoming fixtures, swirling reports had detailed an injury to striker Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen gets injured during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa in Istanbul, Turkiye. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

These reports were not far-fetched, especially considering he was substituted in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Besiktas shortly after he found the back of the net.

Reports courtesy of AllNigeriaSoccer detailed that the 25-year-old was suffering from physical discomfort and could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

However, these reports have since been quashed by the latest post from Galatasaray on their official website.

Super Eagles receive a timely boost

The Istanbul club shared photos of Osimhen back in group training with his teammates ahead of their upcoming UEFA Europa League fixture against Tottenham.

The former LOSC Lille star, who had missed a few training sessions due to reported discomfort, was seen smiling broadly as he stylishly controlled the ball.

Osimhen's earlier absence from training had sparked concerns about his availability for the final rounds of the AFCON qualification fixtures.

It's worth noting that the Napoli loanee was sidelined during the previous round of qualifiers against Libya.

Osimhen is now expected to headline the final 25-player squad list, which coach Eguavoen is set to release in the coming days for the qualification matches.

Frustrated Nwakali punches opponent

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Kelechi Nwakali punched an opponent during Barnsley’s reserve fixture against Birmingham City U21.

The Nigerian midfielder, who was recently relegated to the team’s reserve, was sent off after punching an opponent during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Birmingham.

Nwakali has so far struggled to adapt to life at the League One club and could be on the move in the summer window.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng