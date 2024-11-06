The Libyan Football Federation has made its first significant internal move since CAF's verdict over airport saga

The Federation has appointed an interim committee to oversee its election for a new board to be constituted

Former President Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani resigned during the airport hostage ordeal of the Super Eagles

The Libyan Football Federation have made the first move towards stabilising the organisation after the crisis surrounding the airport hostage saga during the October international break.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles of Nigeria hostage for about 16 hours when they travelled to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers' second leg match in Benghazi.

Libya national team players during their training before the botched AFCON 2025 qualifier match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Libyan FF.

Source: Twitter

As noted by Dzairaport, the former president, who had the federation in a crisis since the start of his presidency in 2018, Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani resigned to avoid the general assembly passing a vote of no confidence in him.

Shortly after, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) landed a heavy hammer on the Libyans, fining them $50,000 after awarding Nigeria three points and three goals.

Libyan FF form election committee

The federation has been without a recognised leader since Al-Shalmani’s resignation, with secretary general Nasser Al-Suwaie stepping in during the CAF hearing.

According to Libya News Agency, the federation’s general assembly has appointed an interim committee to conduct an election for the positions of the federation.

Abdullah Ali Al-Shahoumi was appointed as the committee’s president, and Abu Bakr Fathi Al-Jatlawi will deputise him. Muhammad Ahmad Khamis was assigned as a member, while Khalid Salem Abu Wazdan as the rapporteur.

The committee will meet and, in due course, announce the election date as the federation works towards stabilisation after the crisis of the past years.

Fresh internal crisis hit Libyan FA

Legit.ng reported that a fresh internal crisis hit the Libyan Football Federation following the harsh CAF verdict imposed on them for the Super Eagles' airport hostage saga.

The country's referees association threatened strike action over their demands before the new season despite the federation formerly headed by famous referee Abdelhakim Al-Shalmani.

