Libyan FF Begin Internal Restructuring After CAF’s Verdict on Airport Hostage Saga
- The Libyan Football Federation has made its first significant internal move since CAF's verdict over airport saga
- The Federation has appointed an interim committee to oversee its election for a new board to be constituted
- Former President Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani resigned during the airport hostage ordeal of the Super Eagles
The Libyan Football Federation have made the first move towards stabilising the organisation after the crisis surrounding the airport hostage saga during the October international break.
Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles of Nigeria hostage for about 16 hours when they travelled to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers' second leg match in Benghazi.
As noted by Dzairaport, the former president, who had the federation in a crisis since the start of his presidency in 2018, Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani resigned to avoid the general assembly passing a vote of no confidence in him.
Shortly after, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) landed a heavy hammer on the Libyans, fining them $50,000 after awarding Nigeria three points and three goals.
Libyan FF form election committee
The federation has been without a recognised leader since Al-Shalmani’s resignation, with secretary general Nasser Al-Suwaie stepping in during the CAF hearing.
According to Libya News Agency, the federation’s general assembly has appointed an interim committee to conduct an election for the positions of the federation.
Abdullah Ali Al-Shahoumi was appointed as the committee’s president, and Abu Bakr Fathi Al-Jatlawi will deputise him. Muhammad Ahmad Khamis was assigned as a member, while Khalid Salem Abu Wazdan as the rapporteur.
The committee will meet and, in due course, announce the election date as the federation works towards stabilisation after the crisis of the past years.
Fresh internal crisis hit Libyan FA
Legit.ng reported that a fresh internal crisis hit the Libyan Football Federation following the harsh CAF verdict imposed on them for the Super Eagles' airport hostage saga.
The country's referees association threatened strike action over their demands before the new season despite the federation formerly headed by famous referee Abdelhakim Al-Shalmani.
How Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025
Legit.ng analysed how Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict favouring the Super Eagles and leaving the North Africans on the brink of missing out.
Their path to the tournament in Morocco is not in their hands as they will need help from Nigeria, which they mistreated, making it nearly impossible to happen.
