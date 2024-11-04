The Libyan national team last week opened their training camp early for the November international games

Libya will face Rwanda and Benin Republic in the final AFCON 2025 qualifier games on November 14 & 18

Head coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri has reportedly shifted the camping as a new update emerges in the local league

The Libyan national team have postponed their proposed early preparation camp for the AFCON 2025 qualifier games this month after a new update in the Libya Premier League.

Libya head coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri released a 25-man squad for the November international games last week and urged the players to resume training camp in Benghazi.

Libya national team players after their training for the botched AFCON 2025 match against Nigeria. Photo from @Libyan FF.

Source: Twitter

The Mediterranean Knights could still qualify for the tournament as they prepare to face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on November 14 before hosting Benin Republic at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi four days later.

Why Libya postponed early training camp

According to Libya Al Ahrar TV, the proposed camp did not start on Saturday as scheduled and has been postponed by a further five days to November 7.

This unplanned postponement was caused by the top clubs whose players were called to the national team participating in the invitational Omar Al-Mukhtar preparatory tournament.

“This tournament is a good alternative to the delayed start of the Premier League so that the players will be in a better physical and technical condition before the matches,” Al-Hadhri informed the media.

Al-Mukhtar is a former Libyan revolutionary who defended the country against the Italian colonial empire and was executed in 1931. The pre-season tournament is one of his many legacies in the country.

According to Libya Observer, the start of the Libyan Premier League has been postponed twice due to myriads of reasons, including clubs rejecting the new format and referees threatening strike, as the crisis in Libyan football gets more attention after they mistreated the Super Eagles.

Fresh internal crisis hit Libyan FA

Legit.ng reported that a fresh internal crisis hit the Libyan Football Federation following the harsh CAF verdict imposed on them for the Super Eagles' airport hostage saga.

The country's referees' association threatened strike action over their demands before the new season despite the federation being headed by famous referee Abdelhakim Al-Shalmani.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng