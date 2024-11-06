The Nigerian Football Federation are in an active search for a permanent manager for the Super Eagles

Ex-star Augustine Eguavoen is the interim head coach while a search for a foreign manager is ongoing

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has hit out at the NFF for the treatment of local coaches

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh is unimpressed with the Nigerian Football Federation and how they handle matters relating to local coaches when in charge of the national team.

The NFF are actively searching for a permanent manager for the Super Eagles, with the foreign pool of coaches being considered to take over the national team.

Sunday Oliseh during his time as Fortuna Sittard manager after quitting Super Eagles role.

Source: Getty Images

Augustine Eguavoen has been in charge of the team temporarily and will be for all of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers since Finidi George resigned after two games in charge in June.

The NFF have teased the appointment of German Schaeffer and announced Bruno Labbadia prematurely, but Eguavoen continues in his role as nothing is decided.

Oliseh blasts NFF over local coaches

Oliseh, speaking on Super Monday Night Football as quoted by Soccernet, has expressed disgust at how the federation treats local coaches compared to indigenous tacticians.

“Some might not like what I’m about to say, but when I was coaching the Super Eagles, my salary was N5m a month—equivalent to about $12,850 at that time,” he said.

“The late Stephen Keshi won the African Cup of Nations on the same pay. Yet, when we hire foreign coaches, we pay them $70,000 or $56,000, while our best indigenous coaches earn just $12,500. Then we wonder why they don’t perform?”

The 1996 Olympics gold medalist managed the national team for eight months until 2016, when he announced his resignation on his official X account in the early hours of February 26.

Oliseh advises Nigerian players

Legit.ng previously reported that Sunday Oliseh advised Nigerian players on how they can attract the transfer interest of top European clubs like it was in the 1990s during his time.

The former AFCON winner claimed Nigerian footballers can become attractive to European teams when the national team excels, further boosting their image.

