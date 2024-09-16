NFF Reportedly Agrees Deal With German Tactician to Become Super Eagles Coach, Set for Unveiling
- The Nigerian Football Federation are close to appointing a permanent manager for the Super Eagles
- Multiple reports in the media suggest an agreement is close with German manager Winfried Schafer
- The German is set to take over after NFF’s negotiation with compatriot Bruno Labbadia collapsed
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly agreed to a deal with German tactician Winfried Schäfer to become the next Super Eagles' permanent manager.
The national team have been without a permanent manager since the resignation of legendary former footballer Finidi George after just two matches in charge.
Finidi had a short reign after the team picked up one point in two games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June, and the federation planned to technically demote him.
German manager Bruno Labbadia was announced as the next manager last month, but talks broke down due to stringent German tax laws, forcing the federation to turn to Augustine Eguavoen.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
NFF set to appoint Winfried Schafer
According to Guardian NG, the NFF have moved closer to reaching an agreement with 74-year-old German Schafer and he could be unveiled by the end of the month.
Schafer, who has previously managed Cameroon, Thailand, and Jamaica, is billed to take charge of Nigeria’s senior national team. He led the Indomitable Lions to AFCON 2002 victory.
His last managerial job was in charge of Qatari Stars League side Al-Khor in 2021. As seen in an official statement, he was in charge of the team for 11 months before his contract was terminated.
If the appointment goes ahead, he will become the sixth German manager to take charge of the Nigerian national team after Labbadia's deal collapsed, the last being Franco-German boss Gernot Rohr.
Why Peseiro quit Super Eagles job
Legit.ng reported on Jose Peseiro explaining his decision to quit as the Super Eagles head coach despite the federation’s efforts to tie him down to a new contract.
The Portuguese manager led the three-time African champions to AFCON 2023 final and he admitted he had decided to quit the role regardless of the outcome.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com