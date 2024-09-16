The Nigerian Football Federation are close to appointing a permanent manager for the Super Eagles

Multiple reports in the media suggest an agreement is close with German manager Winfried Schafer

The German is set to take over after NFF’s negotiation with compatriot Bruno Labbadia collapsed

The Nigeria Football Federation has reportedly agreed to a deal with German tactician Winfried Schäfer to become the next Super Eagles' permanent manager.

The national team have been without a permanent manager since the resignation of legendary former footballer Finidi George after just two matches in charge.

German manager Winfried Schafer during his time as Qatari club Al-Khor's head coach in 2021. Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali.

Finidi had a short reign after the team picked up one point in two games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June, and the federation planned to technically demote him.

German manager Bruno Labbadia was announced as the next manager last month, but talks broke down due to stringent German tax laws, forcing the federation to turn to Augustine Eguavoen.

NFF set to appoint Winfried Schafer

According to Guardian NG, the NFF have moved closer to reaching an agreement with 74-year-old German Schafer and he could be unveiled by the end of the month.

Schafer, who has previously managed Cameroon, Thailand, and Jamaica, is billed to take charge of Nigeria’s senior national team. He led the Indomitable Lions to AFCON 2002 victory.

His last managerial job was in charge of Qatari Stars League side Al-Khor in 2021. As seen in an official statement, he was in charge of the team for 11 months before his contract was terminated.

If the appointment goes ahead, he will become the sixth German manager to take charge of the Nigerian national team after Labbadia's deal collapsed, the last being Franco-German boss Gernot Rohr.

