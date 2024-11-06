Kanu Nwankwo has tasked the Super Eagles players to give their all whenever they are representing the national team

The former Arsenal star suggested that some players give more to their clubs than when featuring for the country

He urged the superstars to double their level of commitment, saying there is no room for slacking

Former Nigerian international Kanu Nwankwo has fired a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

Nigeria take on the Cheetahs at the Stade Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on November 14 and then host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo four days later.

Kanu urged the players to double their commitment to the national team, demanding an extra level of dedication.

Kanu Nwankwo urges Super Eagles players to be more committed to the national team. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Speaking during a program with Brila FM, the 48-year-old expressed disappointment that some players in the present Super Eagles do better at the clubs.

He said via All Nigeria Soccer:

"They can't be doing well in their various clubs and then come to the national team they will not do the same. No.

"When you come to the national team you give more than what you give to the clubs. You can't wear that jersey and be slacking.

"If you're giving your club 100%, give us 200%."

The Super Eagles have struggled in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series, having just three points from four matches.

Following 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa and then a loss to Benin, the Nigerian team face a herculean task to qualify for the global showpiece, Premium Times reports.

The results forced Finidi George to resign as the team's head coach, and Augustine Eguavoen stepped in on an interim basis.

Kanu disclosed that the players are responsible for performing at their peak. He added;

"The players need to understand that that we may be talking about coaching all the time, but they need to do more.

"From what I've seen in recent matches, they are improving, and they're getting better."

Sadiq Umar returns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles handler Augustine Eguavoen has invited Sadiq Umar for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Real Sociedad striker was left out of the squad after suffering a knock shortly before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Umar, who suffered a cruciate ankle injury, has returned to full fitness and will replace the injured Chidera Ejuke.

