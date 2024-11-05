Odumodublvck believes Nigerian international Ademola Lookman can improve the attack of English club Arsenal

The singer, in a message, urged the London club to sign the Super Eagles star in the next transfer window

He also named Viktor Gyokeres as one player needed by Arsenal as the club continues to struggle in front of goal

Afrobeats singer Odumodublvck has urged the English Premier League club Arsenal to sign impressive Nigerian playmaker Ademola Lookman.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal for some time following an injury to Norwegian forward Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal also failed to sign a proven striker during the summer transfer window despite links with embattled Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

Odumodublvck has urged Arsenal to sign Ademola Lookman and Viktor Gyokeres. Photo: Greg Doherty.

Source: Getty Images

The north London club has been poor as they are only left with forwards Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus who have failed to impress.

Meanwhile, Swedish striker Gyokeres and Ademola Lookman have been in incredible form for their respective clubs this season.

Gyokeres has notched in 16 goals for Sporting CP and registered one assist in ten Primera Liga games, while Lookman has contributed six goals and four assists for Atalanta in eight Serie A appearances, Soccernet reports.

Odumodublvck believes both players can change the Gunners' fortunes in this campaign, telling the club to sign the forwards.

The music star wrote on X:

“If I’m Arteta, I’m getting Lookman and Gyokeres in January.”

Both players have been on the English club's radar for some time now, but no official bid has been tabled.

However, due to the intricacies of financial fair play, it would be quite difficult for the club to negotiate both deals simultaneously.

Arsenal currently occupy the 5th position on the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's away trip to Chelsea.

Lookman nets brace against Napoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman produced a five-star performance in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Napoli in a highly entertaining Serie A fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigerian international, who finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings, continued with his incredible form for his club.

Lookman grabbed a brace against Antonio Conte's side as the visitors claimed all three points inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

