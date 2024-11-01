All is not well between Victor Osimhen and the Napoli quarters after his acrimonious departure from Italy

Antonio Conte requested for Romelu Lukaku to be signed even before the Nigerian forward moved away

The Italian manager's recent comment about the Belgian appears to aim a subtle dig at the Galatasaray star

Antonio Conte appears to aim a subtle dig at Victor Osimhen after his recent comment about his replacement, Romelu Lukaku, after Napoli's win over AC Milan.

Osimhen left Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on acrimonious terms after Napoli botched his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi club Al-Ahli and wanted to push him to Chelsea.

Victor Osimhen training under Antonio Conte before his departure from Napoli. Photo by Ciro de Luca l.

Source: Getty Images

Conte requested his familiar soldier Lukaku when it had already become clear that the Nigerian would leave, and the Belgian arrived from Chelsea for £30 million, including add-ons.

According to the Telegraph UK, the transfer was supposed to be a swap deal, but Osimhen's camo rejected it because the Premier League club offered a loan with no guaranteed clause to buy.

Conte aims dig at Osimhen

Conte had been a big fan of Lukaku for years, and the reaction of not being able to sign him at Chelsea was part of the things that led to his departure in his second season.

He had the big striker and won the title at Inter Milan, and he made no secret his desire to have him again at Napoli when he agreed to take over at Naples.

The Italian manager confirmed the former Manchester United star rejected other moves to reunite with him, praising his attitude in what appears to be a subliminal message for the Nigerian who left.

“He strongly wanted to work with us again, and this is fantastic. He’s an excellent guy, a top player,” he told DAZN, as quoted by Football London.

He added that he works with the best group at the club, from the warehouseman to the gardener, because everyone works toward the same goal, which Osimhen refused to be part of.

Lukaku shatters Osimhen's numbers

Legit.ng reported that Romelu Lukaku shattered Osimhen's numbers at Napoli after the Belgian forward scored in the 2-0 away win over Serie A giants AC Milan.

Lukaku's tally of four goals in the first 10 match days surpasses Osimhen's two goals, as the Italian media continues to compare their start to life in different times for Napoli.

