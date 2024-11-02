Turkish club, Galatasaray, are exploring the possibility of signing Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer

The Nigerian forward, who has been on a stellar run of form, is currently on loan at the Istanbul outfit

A report details that the Turkish powerhouse has set a timeline to complete a permanent transfer for the Nigerian

Victor Osimhen’s immediate future has returned to the spotlight following his impressive start at Galatasaray.

The highly sought-after Nigerian forward, who attracted interest from several clubs during the summer transfer window, eventually joined Galatasaray on loan after multiple transfer attempts fell through.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s outstanding form—including eight goal involvements in as many games, according to data from FotMob—has rekindled interest from various clubs.

However, amid this renewed interest, Galatasaray are now considering a permanent transfer for the Nigerian forward.

According to a recent report, the Istanbul club has already outlined a plan and timeline to finalize a deal for Osimhen.

Galatasaray drafts timeline to sign Osimhen

According to a report from Turkish outlet, Forza Cimbom, Galatasaray are set to take their first steps toward securing Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer during the mid-season break.

The report also notes that Galatasaray aims to meet Napoli’s substantial asking price for the forward through various revenue streams, including funds generated from their academy and training centre.

This update on Osimhen’s future is a setback for several clubs eager to sign the prolific striker.

So far, Chelsea and Premier League rivals, Arsenal, are heavily linked with the possibility of completing a transfer for the marquee forward.

It remains to be seen how Osimhen's future pans out, but it has to be detailed that it is one topical issue worth keeping an eye on as the winter window approaches.

Lukaku shattered Osimhen’s numbers

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Romelu Lukaku shattered Osimhen's numbers at Napoli after the Belgian forward scored in the 2-0 away win over Serie A giants AC Milan.

Lukaku's tally of four goals in the first 10 match days surpasses Osimhen's two goals, as the Italian media continues to compare their start to life in different times for Napoli.

Lukaku has been on an impressive form following his summer transfer from Chelsea to the Italian Serie A outfit.

