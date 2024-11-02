The Republic of Benin is poised to host Nigeria in the fifth round of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

Gernot Rohr's side clinched a win against the Super Eagles in their last home meeting between both teams

A report detailing that the Cheetahs have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their clash against Nigeria has surfaced

Gernot Rohr’s plans seem to be veering off course as the Republic of Benin prepares for their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Nigeria.

The Franco-German coach, aiming to secure Benin's qualification to the tournament, now faces an even tougher challenge.

Cedric Hountondji during the friendly match between Senegal and Benin at Stade de la Licorne on March 26, 2024 in Amiens, France. Image: Daniel Derajinski.

Source: Getty Images

The septuagenarian's already ambitious goal of defeating the Super Eagles has been complicated by news of an injury to one of his key defenders.

According to Punch Sports, veteran defender, Cédric Hountondji, has been ruled out of the clash with Nigeria due to a thigh injury.

Benin suffers blow ahead of Nigeria's clash

According to the report, the Angers defender is expected to be sidelined for an extended period and will definitely miss the clash against Nigeria.

The centre-back, known for his strength and reliability, sustained his injury before Benin’s last match against Rwanda in September and has yet to recover.

The Republic of Benin has struggled in the absence of the combative defender, as they fell to defeat in their clash against Rwanda.

Ahead of the clash slated for Abidjan, Coach Rohr will face the head-scratching task of adjusting his team to secure a win against Nigeria.

According to data from FotMob, both Nigeria and Benin have strong chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco, with both teams currently sitting first and second in their Group D standings.

Peseiro nominated for IFFHS award

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Nigeria coach, José Peseiro, was nominated by the IFFHS for the Best Coach of the Year award.

The Portuguese tactician recently led the Super Eagles team to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Peseiro took time to salute the Nigerian team as he took to social media to acknowledge his nomination for the prestigious award.

The 63-year-old, however, faces stiff competition from Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni, who were also nominated for the award.

