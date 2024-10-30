Victor Osimhen recorded his first goal for Galatasaray in a Turkish Super Lig fixture against Kasimpasa

Before his maiden goal, the marquee Nigerian forward had gone three games without scoring for the Yellow and Reds

A report detailing what the former LOSC Lille forward did after scoring his first goal for the Turkish outfit has surfaced

Victor Osimhen might now be finding the back of the net consistently for Galatasaray, but that wasn’t always the case, especially in the early days following his transfer from Napoli.

The star Nigerian forward, who joined the club after a protracted transfer saga, initially went three games without scoring for the Yellow and Reds.

However, Osimhen’s first goal would soon arrive in spectacular fashion—a quickfire brace against Kasimpasa.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa at Rams Park Stadium on September 28, 2024. Image: Seskim Photo.

The goals, celebrated passionately by Galatasaray fans, seemed to signal the beginning of many more to come. Osimhen marked his breakthrough in style, donning a shirt with the word “finally” boldly printed, underscoring the significance of his long-awaited goal.

But the celebration didn’t end on the pitch. According to a recent report from a Turkish football expert, Osimhen’s post-goal revelry continued beyond the game’s confines, highlighting his joy and relief at his first Galatasaray goals.

How Osimhen celebrated his debut Galatasaray goal

According to Turkish football expert, Erinc Bilican, as reported by Forza Cimbom, the Nigerian forward celebrated his first goal for Galatasaray by buying gifts for all the employees at Florya, the club's training centre, and personally distributing them.

This thoughtful gesture has sparked widespread admiration on social media, with many fans praising Osimhen for his generosity.

Since the clash against Kasimpasa, Osimhen has added several more goals to his tally. Most recently, the 25-year-old netted the decisive goal in a high-stakes match against arch-rivals Besiktas.

Data from Fotmob shows that since his loan move to Galatasaray, the Nigerian striker has been involved in eight goals across his eight appearances.

Discussions about Osimhen’s future continue to circulate, including the possibility of a longer stay at Galatasaray. However, it remains to be seen what direction his career will take when the transfer window reopens.

Besiktas icon wants Osimhen banned

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Besiktas forward, Batuhan Karadeniz, has playfully called for a ban on Osimhen.

The 33-year-old emphasised that the prolific nature of the forward has made Galatasaray largely unplayable for several other opponents.

