Jose Mourinho surprisingly signed for Fenerbahce as new manager on a two-year contract in June

The Special One who left Roma last season is aiming to break the club's 10-year Turkish Super Lig drought

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has opened up on what it's like working with the legendary coach

Jose Mourinho is only about a month into his Fenerbahce managerial reign but has already made such an impact that a Nigerian player has described what it is like working with him.

AS Roma sacked Mourinho in January after almost three years in charge of the club, and he surprisingly joined Turkish club Fenerbahce despite multiple lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Bright Osayi-Samuel in action for Fenerbahce against Lugano in the UEFA Champions League qualifier. Photo by Piero Cruciati.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, he will pocket €10.4 million per year in Turkey as he aims to break the club's league title drought and get them into the UEFA Champions League.

In his first official match, he guided the team to beat Lugano 4-3 in the 2024/25 Champions League qualifying round, with veteran Edin Dzeko netting a hat-trick.

Osayi-Samuel describes Mourinho

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel described what it is like working with the former Chelsea manager in their short but intense time together.

“Mourinho is scary but also very nice. It is a great honour to work with him,” Osayi-Samuel said via Fanatik.

“I want to learn the history of the players. He instils self-confidence in the player. I think I will learn a lot while working with him this year.

The Special One has a history of working with Africans and sharing great relationships with them, including Didier Drogba, Michael Essien and John Obi Mikel at Chelsea.

Legendary striker Samuel Eto'o also worked with him at Inter Milan and Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho signs African star

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce signed Yousef En-Nesyri from Sevilla after Mourinho sanctioned the process, beating his former club Roma to the Moroccan.

En-Nesyri scored the goal that broke Portugal’s heart and helped Morocco become the first African country to reach the World Cup semi-final in Qatar in 2022.

