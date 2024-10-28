Fenerbahçe secured a crucial victory in the Turkish Super Lig home fixture against Bodrumspor

Goals from Youssef En-Nesyri and Edin Džeko were enough to secure the important win for the Yellow Canaries

Coach of the side, José Mourinho, has subtly criticised Nigerian defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, for his performance on the night

Jose Mourinho wasn’t entirely happy despite his side’s return to winning ways in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Fenerbahçe manager, who watched his team end a string of draws with a win against Bodrumspor, hinted at his displeasure with Nigerian defender Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Osayi-Samuel, who has become an integral part of Mourinho's plans at Fenerbahçe, played the full match against Bodrumspor. However, his performance still left the Portuguese coach with little to be impressed about.

Speaking to the media after the victory, Mourinho subtly suggested that his team could have scored more goals if not for the occasional selfishness of the Nigerian defender.

Mourinho subtly slams Osayi-Samuel

Although pleased to return to winning ways, the former Real Madrid manager didn’t hold back on his criticism of the 26-year-old's selfish play:

“I’m happy for the three points, but it’s disappointing that we couldn’t create and take advantage of more chances,” Mourinho said, as reported by Kontraspor.

“We scored off a rebound, and Irfan Can Kahveci’s volley was well taken. Osayi-Samuel had an opportunity in the first half, but he was selfish there. We could have wrapped up the match by halftime, but we didn’t.”

According to data from Fotmob, Osayi-Samuel, who played the entire match, failed to create any goal-scoring opportunities and missed a key chance that could have given the team a third goal.

It's worth noting, however, that the versatile defender is just returning from an injury that sidelined him for most of the month.

It is expected that Osayi-Samuel will get up to speed and hit his stride as the league season progresses.

