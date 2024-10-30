Atalanta have resigned to losing ace man Ademola Lookman, latest by the summer transfer window of 2025

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini confirmed Paris Saint-Germain’s interest and admitted he could leave soon

The Italian Serie A club will target potential young and similar players to fill the void he will leave behind

Atalanta are bracing up for the possibility of losing Ademola Lookman during the summer transfer window of 2025, with plans in place to replace the Nigerian.

Lookman joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 and has been the team's best player in the first two years, helping them win the UEFA Europa League last season.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring Atalanta's fourth goal during the 5-1 win over Hellas Verona. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini confirmed to La Gazzetta dello Sport that Paris Saint-Germain inquired about him, but a deal could not be struck despite a personal terms agreement.

Tutto Atalanta reported that the Bergamo-based club are hoping to cash in about €60 million from the sale of the Ballon d'Or nominee and reinvest on potentially a younger player.

Legit.ng looks at five players who could replace the Super Eagles star at the Gewiss Stadium

Players who can replace Lookman

1. Mario Retegui

La Dea may have to look inward first for a replacement for the Super Eagles forward. Teammate Mario Retegui is a similar player who can fill his boots. The Argentina-born attacker is already proving himself and is currently Serie A’s top scorer with 10 goals and two assists in nine games.

2. Nico Gonzalez

Fiorentina-owned Gonzalez was Atalanta’s first target when PSG came asking for Lookman in the summer, but lost the battle to Juventus, who snapped him up on loan. The loan has an obligation to buy, but in case it is not triggered, the Bergamo side could swoop.

3. Federico Chiesa

Euro 2020 winner Chiesa was also on the radar of Atalanta while they were inquiring for Lookman's replacement last summer. He joined Liverpool but has played only 78 minutes due to injury. The Reds are reportedly willing to move him on loan to regain his fitness, and a return to Italy could be an option.

4. Denis Dragus

The Romanian international is a similar player to Lookman; a forward who can also operate on the wing. Dragus could be a difficult one having just joined Turkish club Trabzonspor in June and is still adapting to life in the Super Lig.

5. Angel Gomes

Former Manchester United star Gomes is another versatile and young option for the Europa League winners to consider. He currently plays for Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille and will be a free agent in June 2025 as he has yet to sign a new contract.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or finish

Legit.ng reported that Lookman reacted to his Ballon d'Or finish during his red carpet appearance after he was announced to have ranked 14th in the final standings.

Lookman turned up stylishly adorned in a black suit and expressed happiness at being nominated, as it is a big achievement for his club, Atalanta and his country, Nigeria.

