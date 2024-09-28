Galatasaray hosted Kasımpaşa at the RAMS Park in match round seven of their Turkish Super Lig fixture

Victor Osimhen stole the spotlight with his maiden goal in his fourth start for the Istanbul powerhouse

The marquee Nigerian forward completed a brace in the first half with a brilliant net-breaker eight minutes later

Victor Osimhen ended his goal drought for Galatasaray with a brilliant strike in the 20th minute during their Turkish Super Lig clash against Kasımpaşa.

The Nigerian forward, who had already provided three assists in his first three appearances for the Yellow and Reds, had been eagerly searching for his debut goal for the Istanbul giants.

In his previous matches, two of Osimhen's potential goals were ruled out due to deflections off a teammate and an opposition defender, respectively.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa on September 28, 2024. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

However, there was no denying Osimhen this time, as he expertly finished a cross from centre-back, Abdulkerim Bardakcı, to open his account.

Minutes later, Osimhen added to his tally with a gorgeous net-breaker, capping off a standout performance.

Osimhen scores net breaker

Barely eight minutes after his name echoed through RAMS Park, the forward continued his brilliant form, this time with a powerful strike that could only be described as a net breaker.

Osimhen, who was perfectly set up by Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, finished with aplomb from the edge of the box.

Galatasaray added another through a stunning strike from Mauro Icardi, before Senegalese forward, Mamadou Fall, pulled one back for Kasımpaşa.

Despite the pressure, Galatasaray held on for the lead on the night, extending their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to six points, further strengthening their grip in the race for the title.

However, the win came with a slight concern as Osimhen picked up an injury in the closing moments of the first half

Maresca speaks on Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Chelsea coach, Enzo Maresca, has provided a new update on the potential signing of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward, who recently completed a transfer to Galatasaray, continues to attract significant transfer interest from Chelsea.

In the aftermath of the West London side's win over Barrow, the Italian manager provided an update on the club’s position regarding signing Osimhen.

