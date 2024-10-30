Victor Osimhen has been in immense form since his summer transfer from Italian club, Napoli to Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward recently scored the winner in the derby clash against league rivals Besiktas

Former Besiktas forward, Batuhan Karadeniz, has urged the Turkish league body to ban the combative striker

Victor Osimhen's immense start to life in the Turkish league appears to have many opposition fans and stakeholders rattled.

The Nigerian forward, who joined Galatasaray after a lengthy and tense transfer saga with Napoli, has quickly made his mark with the Yellow and Reds.

After taking a few games to score his first goal for the club, Osimhen has shown no signs of slowing down, extending his scoring streak for the Istanbul side.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

The 25-year-old once again showcased his class with a superb goal in the recent league clash against Besiktas.

Following his standout performance in the derby, a former Turkish striker has even called for a ban on the prolific forward.

Turkish striker calls for ban of Osimhen

Following Galatasaray’s recent victory over Besiktas, forward, Batuhan Karadeniz, called for a ban on the Nigerian striker, claiming his addition to Galatasaray has made the team nearly unstoppable.

In comments relayed by SuperHaber, Karadeniz remarked,

“Since the day he arrived, I have never seen a player like Osimhen. He plays with such intensity—chasing down defenders, darting left and right, with unrelenting energy. Well done to him!”

He continued, “Many world-class players come to leagues like ours, and watching them alone can be exhausting. But Osimhen is truly worth every penny they pay him. He’s everywhere—whether it's his own penalty box or pressing in the opponent's. He kicks the ball in every possible position. This isn’t fair; he’s making it an unfair competition! Ban him from the Super League!”

Karadeniz further emphasised,

“What kind of player is this? I’ve never seen anything like it. Whoever brought him here, send him back! Osimhen has become a scourge for the Super League!”

Karadeniz’s frustration is understandable, as Galatasaray remains undefeated since Osimhen’s arrival and currently holds a five-point lead atop the league table, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

The Napoli loanee has contributed directly to a goal in every Süper Lig appearance, scoring in his last three games and assisting in his first two matches.

Osimhen confirms immediate future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen provided an update on his immediate future.

The Nigerian forward hinted at the possibility of staying with the club beyond the winter transfer window. It should be noted that Chelsea is highly interested in potentially completing a swoop for the striker.

