Mikel Obi Finally Addresses Why He Criticises Chelsea Striker Nicolas Jackson

Mikel Obi has replied to a fan who expressed curiosity about why he criticises Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson

The former Super Eagles striker, who is now a pundit, blasted Jackson's performance after the Blues lost at home to Manchester City in August

Mikel, who spent 11 years at the Stamford Bridge club, decried Jackson's performance, saying the club needs a good forward

Nigerian football legend Mikel Obi responded to a fan questioning why he is always critical of Nicolas Jackson's performance.

Mikel was unimpressed with Jackson's performance after Chelsea's 0-2 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in August.

Pep Guardiola's side ran riot on Chlsea's home ground, with Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic scoring fine goals to win it for the visitors.

Pride of London reports that Chelsea created several chances but failed to convert, with Jackson missing a sitter.

The Senegalese international found the back of the net just before half-time, but the goal was chopped off for offside.

In what could be described as a dismay at the Bridge, Jackson had another chance to score, but he fluffed the opportunity after he hesitated.

Mikel speaks on criticising Jackson

Mikel, who spent 11 years at the London club, decried Jackson's performance, saying the club needs a proven striker. The former Nigerian international said:

"Even though he was offside, he dribbled one or two players and the way he shot the ball.

"You need a striker who knows how to hit the ball in the back of the net, and that is what we don't have. We need a top striker."

GOAL reported that Nicolas Jackson later responded to Mikel, telling him to "shut your mouth" as the striker hit back at the ex-midfielder's brutal assessment of him.

Mikel has now replied to a fan who queried why he is always criticising the 23-year-old striker. The fan @douba110 asked:

"Why u hate Nicolas Jackson? He plays better than all player now."

Mikel responded:

"Constructive criticism. I don’t hate.

Mikel sounds wake-up call to Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel sounded a wake-up call to his former club after what he described as an “unlucky” defeat to Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.

The Blues lost their first game back after the international break 2-1, with Mohamed Salah from the spot and Curtis Jones scoring on either side of Nicolas Jackson’s goal.

The result moved Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, a point ahead of champions Manchester City, while Chelsea dropped to sixth, a point above rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

