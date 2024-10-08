The international future of Chelsea central defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, has recently been a major subject of discussion

The 26-year-old was largely expected to be included in the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Libya

A Nigeria Football Federation chief has hinted at the reason why the former Fulham defender was not included in the Super Eagles squad list

Tosin Adarabioyo's international future has once again taken centre stage, particularly following his omission from Nigeria’s Super Eagles squad for the October fixtures.

The Chelsea defender, who holds dual nationality, is eligible to represent both Nigeria and England.

Ahead of the October games, reports from OwnGoalNigeria suggested that the former Manchester City player had agreed to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

However, despite these reports, the 26-year-old was left out of the squad list announced by interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen.

This decision has sparked significant discussion within the Nigerian football community, especially since Adarabioyo has frequently hinted at representing the Super Eagles.

Amid the growing speculation, an official from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has provided some insight into why the defender was not included in the latest squad.

NFF chief speaks on Adarabioyo’s omission

Speaking in an interview as captured by ESPN, an NFF chief who opted to speak in anonymity detailed that discussions had taken place with Adarabioyo in the past, during which the player expressed he wasn't ready to represent Nigeria at the time.

The official also hinted that Adarabioyo is fully aware of the steps required to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

"Jose Peseiro travelled to the UK last year to meet with him and discuss playing for Nigeria, but Adarabioyo informed the coach he wasn't ready. If he wants to make the switch now, he knows the process."

Since joining Chelsea, the 26-year-old defender's stock has continued to rise, with his playing time under coach Enzo Maresca showing significant improvement.

Ilenikhena interested in representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that George Ilenikhena is interested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The young forward is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the French national team through his ancestral roots.

So far, the Monaco star has yet to commit to either nation but is leaning toward the possibility of donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

