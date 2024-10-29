Player Who Dumped Germany for Nigeria Laments Super Eagles Snub
- The Nigerian Football Federation intensified efforts to have players switch their international allegiance
- They recorded success with some top players, including William Troost-Ekong and Maduka Okoye
- A former Germany youth international has cried out after not earning a Super Eagles call-up for a year
A Germany-based defender who switched international allegiance to Nigeria has cried out over the lack of opportunities in the Super Eagles for more than a year.
The Nigerian Football Federation has intensified efforts to get players of dual nationality to switch their allegiance and represent the three-time African champions.
There have been successes with some in recent times, including Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, who switched from England, and captain William Troost-Ekong, who was born in the Netherlands.
Some players have declined the offers, including Dutch star Joshua Zirkzee, English stars Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Canadian forward Folarin Balogun.
Akpoguma laments Super Eagles' snub
Former Germany U20 captain Kevin Akpoguma, who switched his international allegiance in 2020, has cried out that the team has abandoned him.
“They stopped calling me after 2023. I will keep doing my best, and hopefully I will get a chance,” Akpoguma told OwnGoal Nigeria.
The Hoffenheim defender switched his allegiance in September 2020 and debuted two weeks later in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Algeria, winning eight caps.
His last game for the national team was the 3-2 away win over Sierra Leone in the AFCON 2023 qualifier. As noted by Transfermarkt, since then, he has played 50 games for Hoffenheim, missing only two weeks due to injury.
Last season, he helped the club finish seventh on the Bundesliga table, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League this season. He has featured in the first two games under the new format.
Iwobi speaks on foreign players in Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi spoke about attracting foreign-born players to switch their international allegiance and represent the Super Eagles.
The former Arsenal academy graduate, who snubbed England for Nigeria at age 19, believes the national team winning trophies will make it appealing to dual nationals.
Source: Legit.ng
