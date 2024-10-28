CAF Punishes Libya Again Amid Appeal of Verdict After Airport Saga With Nigeria

CAF has ordered a Libyan team to pay a fine of $20,000, and they will play their next two games behind closed doors

This comes days after the football governing body landed a hammer on the Libyan Football Federation over a botched AFCON qualifier

Libya has filed an appeal over CAF's verdict on the saga with Nigeria in their bid to overturn the points handed to the Super Eagles

While Libya launched an appeal against CAF's judgment over the botched AFCON qualifier with Nigeria, the continental football body again hit the country with another hammer.

In judging the Super Eagles' airport ordeal, CAF decided that Libya forfeited the match, and Nigeria was handed three points with three goals.

The Libyan Football Federation filed an appeal to rescind the decision to award Nigeria three points and three goals for the disrupted game scheduled for October 15 in Benina.

CAF has imposed sanctions on Libyan team Al Ahli Tripoli. Photo: FADEL SENNA.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the Super Eagles were minutes before landing in Benghazi when the flight was diverted to the Al-Abraq Airport.

Channels TV reports that Nigerian players took to social media to raise the alarm, as they were left stranded for more than 16 hours, forcing them to return to their country.

CAF also imposed a $50,000 fine on Libya, citing breaches of CAF regulations in handling the Nigerian team’s arrival and conditions.

CAF punishes Libya again

The continental football governing body has sanctioned another Libyan team for violence during a match, Spy Pen reports.

Libyan club Al Ahli Tripoli was found guilty of violence in an incident that happened during a CAF Inter Club preliminary rounds game against Simba SC of Tanzania.

It was gathered that Al Ahly Tripoli players and fans attacked Simba SC players and the referees in the CAF Confederation Cup game that ended goalless on September 15.

The club has been ordered to pay a fine of $20,000, and they will play their next two games behind closed doors.

CAF reduces Libya's penalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF has decided to lift the three-match home ban initially imposed on the Libyan national team, allowing them to play their upcoming fixtures in front of home fans.

This reversal came after the intervention of Libya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdel Hadi Al-Huwaij.

It’s worth noting that CAF had previously awarded three points and three goals to the Super Eagles, alongside a $50,000 fine against the Libyan team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng