The Confederation of African Football's (CAF) judgment on the airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Libyan national team continues to be greeted with strong resistance from the Libyans.

It should be recalled that members of the Nigerian team contingent were left unattended upon their arrival at Al-Abraq Airport for what was scheduled to be the return fixture of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series.

Players of the Nigerian national team were left stranded at the Al Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @nff.

Source: Twitter

The unpleasant treatment of the Nigerian team subsequently attracted strong condemnation from CAF, with the African football governing body ultimately issuing a $50,000 fine and awarding three points along with three goals to the Nigerian team.

However, in the aftermath of the judgment passed by CAF, several stakeholders within the Libyan football community have continued to express their discontent. A recent report by the media outlet Akbar Libya24 detailed that fans have taken to the streets to protest the decision.

Libyan fans protest CAF judgement

According to the outlet report, there has been widespread protest against the verdict passed by CAF.

The report states that protesters argue CAF’s judgment lacks fairness, particularly considering the treatment experienced by the Libyan players in Nigeria.

The report concludes by noting that protesters, who are gradually taking over the streets, have called on CAF to reverse its decision regarding the airport incident.

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has also been vocal about appealing the decision and are prepared to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should their appeal be rejected.

CAF eases Libya’s penalty

Legit.ng in another report detailed that CAF has eased Libya’s sanctions following its verdict on the airport incident.

Players of the Nigerian team were subjected to an unsavoury treatment upon arrival in Libya for their initially scheduled AFCON qualification fixture.

CAF has since eased a few of the sanctions that it meted out to the North African nation.

