Victor Osimhen found the back of the net in Galatasaray’s victory in their Turkish Super Lig fixture against Besiktas

The marquee Nigerian forward was on hand to head home a brilliant cross from Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara

The classy finish by the 25-year-old was enough to secure the victory for Okan Buruk’s side against their league rivals

Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form for Galatasaray by scoring again in their Turkish Super Lig clash against Besiktas.

The prolific Nigerian forward, who joined the Yellow and Reds on a season-long loan from Napoli, stepped up with a decisive match-winner against the Black Eagles.

The high-stakes fixture, expected to be pivotal in both teams' league campaigns, came alive in the 13th minute with a powerful header from Davidson Sanchez.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

From there, the game unfolded with a cautious intensity, as neither side found much room to gain a clear advantage.

However, Galatasaray seized an opening when full-back, Jonas Svensson, shut down an attacking threat from Mauro Icardi.

The resulting free-kick was delivered beautifully by Gabriel Sara, and Osimhen rose to meet it with precision, securing the lead for his team.

The brilliant header marked Osimhen’s fourth goal in seven appearances for Galatasaray, as noted by FotMob.

Besiktas managed to pull one back in the 94th minute through Ernest Muci, but it was too late to mount a comeback, leaving the Black Eagles to settle for defeat.

Osimhen transfer destination surfaces

According to the media outlet Fichajes, Victor Osimhen’s impressive run at Galatasaray may come to an early end in the January transfer window.

Reports indicate that Napoli are considering cashing in on the forward, given his stellar form for the Turkish side.

The report suggests a move to the Saudi Professional League is highly likely, despite interest from Chelsea in securing the Nigerian forward's signature.

Napoli chief trolls Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, aimed a dig at Osimhen over the manner in which he left the club before joining Galatasaray on loan.

The Super Eagles star decided he would not play for the club again after they reneged on a gentleman's agreement to let him leave last summer by blocking potential moves.

Osimhen is still contracted to Napoli; however, a permanent exit appears to be the only solution both parties are currently considering.

