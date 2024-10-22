Victor Osimhen saw his name dominate the summer window due to his transfer saga with Napoli

The Nigerian forward eventually joined Galatasaray on loan after several clubs failed to reach an agreement for his transfer

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, recently took a subtle jab at the Nigerian forward while discussing his club’s transfer policy

Victor Osimhen’s failed permanent move away from Napoli seems to have left some in the club’s hierarchy unsettled, even after his eventual loan transfer to Galatasaray.

The Nigerian striker, who had made his desire for a permanent departure from the Italian Serie A side clear earlier in the summer, saw all potential deals for a permanent exit from the Partenopei collapse.

Just when it appeared the ostracised forward would remain with Napoli for the season, Galatasaray made a late loan offer for him.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Onvo Antalyaspor and Galatasaray at Corendon Airlines Park Stadium in Antalya. Image: Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

According to Corriere dello Sport, the deal was a straightforward loan, quickly finalised, allowing Osimhen to join the Turkish club for the rest of the season.

However, in a recent interview, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, took a subtle jab at the Nigerian forward.

Napoli chief aims dig at Osimhen

In an interview, as reported by Football Italia, the 75-year-old appeared to take a subtle dig at Osimhen while discussing Napoli’s transfer stance.

De Laurentiis stood firm on the club’s decision to offer new contracts to Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, emphasising that players looking to leave must respect the club’s financial investment.

“When we sign players, we know how to develop them and help them reach the top,” he stated.

The Napoli president also stressed that the club ultimately controls the futures of its players and expects mutual respect for the resources invested.

“Our players will remain at Napoli for as long as we want them to. There’s never an issue when their time here ends; we’ve proven that in the past.”

“We respect what the players want, but they must also respect the investment we’ve made in them,” De Laurentiis concluded.

Osimhen is expected to secure a permanent transfer away from Napoli next summer, with Premier League side Chelsea emerging as one of the top contenders for his signature.

EPL icon urges Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League icon, Florent Malouda, has urged Chelsea to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The former France international stated that the addition of Osimhen to Enzo Maresca’s outfit would make them immediate title challengers.

Chelsea has so far not hidden their interest in the marquee Nigerian forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng