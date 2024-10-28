Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, remains linked with a potential departure from Galatasaray in the January transfer window

The marquee centre-forward saw his name highlighted in the previous summer window, with both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in signing him

A report detailing the next transfer destination of the combative Galatasaray centre-forward has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen could very well be on the move in the winter transfer window following recently surfaced reports about his immediate future.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who was heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray in the previous summer transfer window, saw his future in the spotlight amid a flurry of interest from clubs within and outside Europe.

Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray SK and PAOK FC at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi stadium on Sept. 25, 2024. Image: Hollandse Hoogte.

Source: Getty Images

However, the combative forward now appears poised to see his name headline another transfer window following recent reports regarding his future.

According to a newly surfaced report from Fichajes, the Nigerian forward could be set for a transfer to the Saudi Professional League in January.

Osimhen set for Saudi transfer

According to the report from the media outlet, Napoli are looking to offload the forward in the winter transfer market.

The report highlights that the Italian Serie A outfit is still seeking a huge transfer fee for the forward, making a move to the Saudi league the only plausible option.

Osimhen is currently linked with a transfer to Chelsea, and the team’s coach, Enzo Maresca, has not ruled out a transfer for the forward.

It remains to be seen what will become of the talismanic forward's future, but one can understand the substantial price tag Napoli has set on him, especially considering that, according to data from Fotmob, Osimhen has so far been involved in six goals in his six appearances for Galatasaray since his transfer.

De Laurentiis aims dig at Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, aimed a dig at Osimhen over the manner in which he left the club before joining Galatasaray on loan.

The Super Eagles star decided he would not play for the club again after they reneged on a gentleman's agreement to let him leave last summer by blocking potential moves.

Osimhen is still contracted to Napoli; however, a permanent exit appears to be the only solution both parties are currently considering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng