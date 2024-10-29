Obafemi Martins clocks 40, and the former Super Eagles striker is receiving accolades from far and wide

Galatasaray of Turkey striker Victor Osimhen has branded 'Obagoal' as one of the greatest both on and off the pitch

Martins, who retired in 2020, is arguably one of the richest Nigerian footballers, having played for several top clubs

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has sent a special birthday message to former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins.

Former Inter Milan striker Obagoal turned 40 on Monday, October 28, and is being celebrated by well-wishers.

Victor Osimhen sends a special birthday message to Obafemi Martins. Photo: PACO SERINELLI.

He began his professional football career with Italian side Reggiana in 2001, and one season, Inter snapped him up, Brila reports.

In 2006, he moved to England to join Newcastle United, where he scored 28 Premier League goals in 88 appearances.

TVC reports that Martins also had stints in Germany, Spain, the United States and later China where he retired at Wuhan in the summer of 2020.

He has since returned home to enjoy his family life as he also attends to his several businesses

As the birthday boy celebrates his Ruby Jubilee, Galatasaray of Turkey forward Victor Osimhen wrote:

"Happy Birthday to one of the greatest not just in football but as a person, enjoy your oba."

Obafemi Martins splashes cash on Egungun

Only recently, Obafemi Martins was captured the moment he handed wads of cash to influencer Egungun right inside a nightclub.

A briefcase full of cash was also spotted, and the former striker took turns 'dashing' the social media influencer.

He has also been spotted at events as he continues to support several individuals in the entertainment industry.

Osimhen continues with scoring form

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form for Galatasaray by scoring again in their Turkish Super Lig clash against Besiktas.

The prolific Nigerian forward, who joined the Yellow and Reds on a season-long loan from Napoli, stepped up with a decisive match-winner against the Black Eagles.

The brilliant header marked Osimhen’s fourth goal in seven appearances for Galatasaray.

