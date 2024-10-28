NFF Pushed for More Punishment Against Libya Before CAF’s Verdict on Airport Saga
The Nigerian Football Federation reportedly pushed for more sanctions against Libya during the hearing of the airport saga before the final verdict was announced.
The Super Eagles players were held hostage at Al Abraq International Airport for about 16 hours after their chartered flight was dangerously redirected from Benghazi to Al Abraq, about 300 kilometres away from the original flight plan.
CAF awarded Nigeria three points and three goals in the verdict announced on Saturday. The body also fined the Libyan Football Federation USD 50,000.
NFF pushed for heavier sanctions
The African football governing body held a hearing on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, during its 46th Ordinary General Assembly, where FIFA Council member Amaju Pinnick represented Nigeria.
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Nigeria pushed for Libya to be banned from playing the next three home games in Benghazi as part of the punishments, which the disciplinary committee approved.
Libya Akhbar noted that CAF removed the sanction after the committee presented it, based on the appeal by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Libyan government, Abdel Hadi Al-Huwaij.
The report also noted that the Libyan Federation have officially appealed the judgement before CAF, wanting the heavy fine reduced or completely overturned and are unlikely to take it to the Court of Arbitration for Sports even if they lose the appeal.
CAF confirmed in its press release that other and further motions or prayers for relief were dismissed.
6 key points from Libyan FA’s reaction
Legit.ng analysed the 6 key points from Libyan FA's reaction after CAF announced its verdict on the botched AFCON 2025 qualifier match due to the airport hostage saga.
The statement presented strong resentment towards the judgement and confirmed there would be an appeal, noting their earlier “mistreatment” in Nigeria as a case.
